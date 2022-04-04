This smartwatch reaches its historical minimum and drops to 99 euros

The Amazfit watch is one of the most complete you will see today.

If you were looking for a smart watch, one of the best on the market, and for a price around 100 euros, this Amazfit Stratos 3 today It only costs 99.99 euros in an Amazon offer. Spring Sales are delighting us with great discounts on high-end devices. The price at which it has plummeted this week is not very normal.

It is one of the best smartwatches on the current market that comes from Amazfit, under the Xiaomi umbrella. They got a watch improvement to its previous edition in all sections: battery, sensors, resistance and display. You can’t ask for anything better for this price, I assure you. In addition, this discount supposes a savings of 90 euros compared to its official price.

Know more: Amazfit Stratos 3

Buy the Amazfit Stratos 3 for 99.99 euros (RRP €189.99 )

this watch is robust, built in 316L stainless steel and with zirconium ceramic glass. The casing is made of reinforced plastic with stainless steel buttons as well. The strap is silicone, but you can replace it for another compatible 22 mm. It has a 1.34-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 320 x 320 px. The glass is tempered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. It has resistance to water and we can submerge it up to 50 meters deep. Xiaomi and Amazfit have a catalog of very good smartwatches, and this Stratos 3 is in the top 3.

Its battery will give us a very varied autonomy, depending on the use we make of the watch. Has a approximate maximum duration of 14 days, but it will drop to 7 days if we use it in smart mode. On the other hand, if we need the GPS for everything, its duration will go to 70 hours maximum. It is compatible with Android 5 and iOS 10 and up, and it syncs very well with the Amazfit Zepp app.

Know more: Amazfit Stratos 3

As for sensors, we have everything to work at its best: gps chip (with GLONASS, GALILEO and BEIDU), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, heart rate, blood oxygen saturationand an optical biological tracking sensor to give us all our data in seconds. Its weight is only 60 gramswe will not notice that we are wearing it easily.

We have 2 GB free internal to put our music, so we will not need our mobile to listen to songs. Connecting wireless headphones to the Amazfit Stratos 3 via Bluetooth would be enough. It includes 80+ pre-installed professional sports modes that we will use to improve our times and skills, among which we find rowing, soccer, skiing, hiking, swimming, cycling or treadmill.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!