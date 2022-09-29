this song she wrote about Gérard Piqué

Between Shakira and her ex, Gérard Piqué, the tensions are palpable. Moreover, the singer seems to have addressed a few spades to the father of her children, in songs.

It’s an announcement that no one expected, or at least wanted to believe… After twelve years of living together, Shakira and Gérard Piqué officially announced their breakup on Saturday June 4, 2022. Using a statement released by the singer’s communication agency, they lifted the veil on the status of their relationship. ” We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding “, they said. And if at first, they seemed to remain close for family balance, now war seems to be declared between the two exes.

The Colombian popstar has released a new song, and the lyrics seem to be unequivocal… It was created to throw spades at the Spanish footballer. Entitled ” Te Felicito“, this title could have served as therapy for Shakira. As you can hear in the lyrics, she holds a strong anger inside of her. ” To make you whole / I broke into pieces / I was warned, but I didn’t heed / Don’t tell me you’re sorry / I know you well and I know you’re lying” , can we thus translate. As a reminder, this title was released some time after the rumors of Gerard Pique’s infidelity emerged…

Gérard Piqué again as a couple

Moreover, as she made it known during an interview granted to the magazine SHE, his songs reflect his thoughts and feelings. ” I can only say that, consciously or unconsciously, everything I’m feeling, everything I’m going through is reflected in the lyrics that I writein the videos I make“, assured the singer. Moreover, as pointed out The Mirrorthe clip of Monotoniawould express the anger of the young woman against the father of her two children.

According to the media, the two exes would have agreed to an agreement, that of remaining discreet for at least a year after their separation… However, Gérard Piqué would have had nothing to do with it and displayed himself on the arm of his new darling, Clara Chia Marti, only 23 years old. Mad with rage on discovering this, Shakira let express her anger in her video, where she puts forward a broken heart.