This Spanish series is a mix between “Lost”, “Le Cercle” and “La plage”

shuffle the film The circle with Emma Watson and The beach with Leo Dicaprio, with the television series Lost and you get the next fiction of the Netflix platform from Spain.

The story of Welcome to Eden (Welcome to Eden) according to the online summary is that of Zoa and four other young adults very active on social networks receive an invitation to participate in a most exclusive party on a secret island, organized by the brand of a new drink, Eden. The drink makes them lose their minds, living crazy adventures, and waking up abandoned on a beach.

They will discover that Eden is in fact an idyllic community where life seems good, a paradise on earth on an isolated island. Their honeymoon will quickly become disillusioned when they live by force in the community.

The trailer may seem a little chaotic, but there is every reason to believe that the inhabitants of the community and the young people who enter it will be constantly watched, challenged and will have to live with the consequences of each of their attempts to return to their previous life.

The preview is reminiscent of a slew of TV and film concepts that have been made over time. We can think of the movie The beach with Leonardo DiCaprio, released in 2000, who uses a map and clues to find a community living isolated on an island in Thailand and whose story turns tragic.

We can also think of the film The circlereleased in 2017, where Mae (Emma Watson) is engaged at The circle, the most powerful group of new technologies and social networks in the world. For her, this is a golden opportunity. As she takes on more and more responsibility, company founder Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks) encourages her to take part in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics, and individual liberties.

Some will also think of the series Lostfrom 2004 to 2010, where survivors of a plane crash must fend for themselves on a desert island.

We find in the distribution Sergio Momo, the interpreter of Yeray in season 3 ofEliteas well as a skewer of actors that already piques our curiosity.

You will soon be able to discover the true story of Welcome to Eden! The series will be released on May 6 on the Netflix platform.

Don’t miss our latest videos: