this speaker brings noise cancellation to the walls of your home

Materials engineering is undergoing a revolution, fabrics with all kinds of properties are born from laboratories. Especially focused on the treatment of sound, MIT researchers recently presented a hearing cloth capable of listening to the sounds of the heart, a month later another team has announced this paper-thin speaker that promises to insulate rooms Entire ones applying noise cancellation on walls and ceiling like the one used in headphones in Spain.

Does the noise of the neighbors bother you? Paper the house with this innovative paper-speaker and soundproof the room or compete with them by creating surround sound from the walls to feel like you live inside a concert. These are some of the future applications that the researchers attribute to their new invention, which would also be capable of track a person’s movements for the stay.

In an article published Tuesday in the journal IEEE Transactions of Industrial Electronics, the MIT research team led by Vladimir Bulović has unveiled this ultra-thin speaker that weighs the same as a dime (2.27 grams). . A thin film that reinvents the traditional composition of coil-wire loudspeakers, making pass the sound through tiny vibrating bubbles that project the music out of the material.

How have they created it?

“It’s amazing to take what looks like a thin sheet of paper, connect it to two paperclips and your computer’s headphone port and begin to listen to the sounds that emanate from it”explains Bulović, leader of the Laboratory for Organic and Nanostructured Electronics (ONE Lab) at MIT.

Indeed, the video that accompanies the announcement shows how the researcher connects two clips with cables at the ends of the sheet. The wires lead to a computer and when one of the clips that passes power through the paper is removed, the music cuts out. The sound quality is amazing considering the slimness of this speaker and its small footprint.it is not hard to imagine what would be achieved by covering the entire roof.



Paper speaker developed by MIT

MIT

What they describe as a sheet of paper to simplify the explanation is actually made up of PET plastic with laser-generated holes and a second layer of PVDF, a piezoelectric material. To convert both sections into a single sheet that acts as a loudspeaker, vacuum was applied and heated to 80ºC.

With this treatment, the PVDF is achieved where the PET does not prevent it by acting as a stop. The small holes in that first layer allow the second to generate bubbles or domes as their creators call them. On the other side, a third layer of PET is applied, to act as a spacer between the domes and the bonding surface.

Those air bubbles are only about 15 microns tall. one sixth of the width of a human hair, and they move up and down about half a micron when they vibrate, generating the sound. “Each dome is a single sound-generating unit, so it takes thousands of these tiny domes vibrating together to produce audible sound,” explains MIT.

“This is a very simple and straightforward process. It would allow us to produce these speakers with high performance if we integrate it with a continuous process in the future. That means could be manufactured in large quantitiessuch as wallpaper to cover walls, cars, or aircraft interiors,” says Jinchi Han, a postdoc at ONE Lab, lead author of the paper.

Light but powerful

In addition to the facilities offered by its manufacture, the researchers also celebrate the adaptability of the material. By changing the size of the holes in the PET, domes may vary getting a louder sound or with less distortion.

Paper speaker developed by MIT

MIT omicron

They tested their new speaker by mounting it on a wall 12 inches from a microphone to measure the sound pressure level and record the decibels. “When 25 volts of electricity were passed through the device at 1 kilohertz (a rate of 1,000 cycles per second), the speaker produced high-quality sound at conversational levels of 66 decibels,” says MIT. At 10 kilohertz, the sound pressure level increased to 86 decibels, about the same volume as traffic in a city.

To achieve this power, the film only consumes about 100 milliwatts (mW) of power per square meter of loudspeaker. To compare with a clearer example, a home speaker can consume more than 1 watt (W) of power to generate a similar sound pressure.

How could it be used?

Light, easy to manufacture on a large scale and with a minimum expenditure of necessary energy, the researchers give it all kinds of possible applications. In addition to covering walls and ceilings to listen to your favorite music throughout the room or generate a best sound environment in cinemas and theaters without depending on heavy equipment, noise cancellation is presented as one of its most interesting futures.

For those who do not know how this tool works in their headphones, if the sound wave collides with another wave with the same amplitude and in the opposite phase, they are cancelled. Following this technique, the sheet on the wall could cancel external noise in houses, cars, airplane cabins and any space that requires a certain calm, but being able to activate the cancellation and disconnect it whenever you want, something that is not possible with other permanent soundproofing materials.

Sound waves

Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash omicron

Another interesting field in which this new material could be used is ultrasound. The tiny domes vibrate throughout the film, obtaining a high resonant frequency that could be used to, for example, detect where a person is in the room and direct sound where the person is movingsimilar to the echolocation system of bats.

“If we cover the domes with a reflective surface, they could be used to create light patterns for future display technologies,” explains Bulovic. While if I know immersed in a liquid, the membranes could serve to stir chemicals, which would allow chemical processing techniques that could use less energy than other methods. “The options of this technology are limitless” they say.

