This special case turns your iPhone 13 into a depth-proof underwater camera

The most modern iPhones have a good resistance to water and certain elements such as dust, but that does not mean that you can happily use it as an underwater camera. Apple does it so that an accidental fall into bathtubs or swimming pools does not mean having to change the entire terminal.

It is for this reason that it still makes a lot of sense for manufacturers to launch accessories such as AxisGO covers, designed so that The iPhone 13 can work without problems as underwater cameras without this endangering the integrity of the phone.

Wide Angle, Ultra Wide Angle and telephoto to 10 meters deep





The AxisGO is capable of enclosing and protecting an iPhone 13 Pro so that can take pictures at a maximum depth of 10 meters, much more than its certification without covers admits. There are no additional cameras, no batteries, and nothing else that needs Bluetooth: it’s a case that isolates the iPhone from water pressure.

In addition, the brand also has optional grips and carrying bags so that transporting the phone in such a large case (forget putting it in your pocket) is not a problem. The idea is that divers and people like surfers can take advantage of the quality of your iPhone’s cameras where Apple cannot.

You can get the AxisGO for the iPhone 13 in the official store for 266.77 euros. On Amazon you have the models for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 for 127.61 euros and 249 euros respectively.