this special record he holds ahead of Messi and Neymar – La Nouvelle Tribune

In the world of football, there are names that need no introduction. In the history of this sport, some athletes from all over the world have managed to write their names in gold letters. Among the athletes who have managed to win is the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveirobetter known on the rectangle ground under the name of Cristiano Ronaldo. During his rich career which continues since he is still active, the Portuguese international footballer has collected many titles. The press talks about a new record he holds.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not finished collecting records during his rich career. He has just proved it again by holding a new record ahead of Argentinian Lionel Messi and Brazilian Neymar who have been playing together at Paris Saint-Germain for a few months. According to a recent publication by The Sun which cites Betting.com, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most searched sports personality on the internet, with 11 million searches each month.

A new record that the Portuguese holds in front of his rival Lionel Messi with 4.5 million searches per month while Neymar is credited with 5.8 million. Earlier this month, the Portugal coach said Cristiano Ronaldo “is the best in the world”. ” The captain is the best in the world. That’s enough. When you are told he is the best in the world, what more words do you need? I’ve said it I don’t know how many times. His matches don’t surprise me ” said Fernando Santosthe coach of the country of the football star Cristiano Ronaldo.