This spectacular mid-range Xiaomi drops to 269 euros

if you want a Xiaomi mobile and you do not plan to spend a lot of money on it, this Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is the best option for this price among the pure smartphones of the Chinese manufacturer. The offer is such that today Xiaomi itself has it on offer with a drop of 90 euros (279.99 euros), but Amazon has reduced it 100 eurosstaying in some attractions €269.

This great price you can get it on the models truffle black and bubblegum blue. If you prefer to have more power in your hands, I recommend you go for the 8GB RAM version that has collapsed to 282 euros. For 13 euros more you have a better option in terms of power and durability. I was going for this latest model.

Buy a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with a 100 euro discount

One of the terminals with Android 12 of the mid-range of smartphones is one of the best recommendations that we will give you today and especially for the price of your offer. And it is that not only is it and will be updated for a few more years, but, to be of this range, it is a very well built phone, using glass and plastic with a gorgeous finish. It is one of the best Xiaomi phones to buy this year and one of the thinnest on the market today, just 6.8mm thick.

It has a 6.55″ Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display of soda It is a very good 10-bit panel, so much so that it has a maximum brightness of 800 nits, a very high contrast of 5,000,000 to 1 and technology HDR10+. Have 2 speakers and 2 microphones to improve the sound experience in multimedia content and in calls. The fingerprint reader is found on the side of the device. We could be facing one of the best Xiaomi with AMOLED screen on the market, even being in the mid-range.

It has a very powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778Gwith 5G technology, which they accompany 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage UFS 2.2 that we can expand using micro SD cards. Inside we have refrigeration so that our mobile is always very cool, especially with that rear glass.

His battery is one of his strengths, riding 4,250 mAh and a fast charge at 33 W. We also have connectivity 5G, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and Dual SIM. Finally, its rear camera is triple 64 MP, accompanied by an 8 MP wide angle (with 120 ° opening) and a 5 MP macro lens. Its selfie camera is 20 MP and is signed by Samsung.

