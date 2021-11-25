Among the sections of ProiezionidiBorsa, we often talk about how nutrition can help us solve some health problems. Some foods, in fact, are recognized by science as bringing benefits for our body. We have had proof of this with legumes, but also with numerous autumn vegetables.

Therefore, the importance of a balanced and varied diet is fundamental to feeling good. But there are not only legumes and vegetables. In fact, a diet based only on these 2 ingredients may seem reductive. Spices also guarantee flavor and variety.

In today’s article we will talk about an aromatic ingredient that comes from afar. A spice blend that contains many benefits. In fact, this spice could counteract blood sugar and cholesterol but here is who absolutely should not use it. Going forward we will reveal its composition and above all its nutritional properties. But be careful, because someone could risk contraindications.

A set of flavors

The spice we are talking about today is curry. This blend consists of various aromatic herbs and seeds in varying quantities. The first is turmeric, usually contained in higher quantities than the others. Then we find mustard, ginger, cumin, coriander, fenugreek, cinnamon, black pepper, chilli, nutmeg and curry leaves.

The latter come from a tree native to southwestern Asia. Its small leaves have been used since ancient times to flavor dishes. It is from this plant that the name of this mixture of spices derives, one of the most loved in the world. In fact, although curry originated in Asia, it has also conquered Western cuisine.

This spice could counteract blood sugar and cholesterol but here’s who absolutely shouldn’t use it

The presence of numerous varieties of spices makes curry possess many beneficial qualities. The anti-inflammatory benefits of curcumin are now known. It is not for nothing that turmeric is considered the queen of spices. Furthermore, thanks to its pain-relieving properties, curcumin is capable of relieving joint pain. Like turmeric, ginger and chilli also help digestion and promote metabolism. Pepper, on the other hand, helps blood circulation.

However, despite all these positive characteristics, curry is not a suitable spice for everyone. Medical science has revealed that those with gastritis and stomach ulcers should avoid it. In fact, chilli and pepper are not recommended in the case of these problems.

Even those who are pregnant should eliminate it during the entire breastfeeding period. In fact, the presence of capsaicin makes breast milk bitter and spicy. Finally, the turmeric present in the mix stimulates the secretion of bile acids. Therefore, its use is not recommended for those suffering from gallstones.