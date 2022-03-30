Compared to winter, the spring and summer seasons offer much more greedy and tasty fruits, which almost no one can give up.

We know how essential it is to integrate fruit and vegetables into our daily diet in order not to lose many nutrients and benefits. So, soon we will be able to taste cherries, apricots and peaches, with a fresh and very sweet flavor.

These foods are so good that they are the undisputed protagonists of appetizing preserves, to be spread on bread or as a filling for pies. But in addition to the taste that satisfies the palate, many fruits also have useful characteristics to keep our body healthy.

This spring fruit with fleshy pulp could improve inflammatory bowel diseases and arthritis, it is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and would counteract aging

In the fruit and vegetable stands we will finally be able to buy strawberries, defined as a “fake fruit” of the genus Fragaria. In fact, there are more than 6000 species that differ in shape and flavor.

The “vesca” variety would seem to be very widespread, the ones we find in the supermarket will probably be the “belrubi” or the “senga sengana”. The properties of the vesca are truly remarkable and are low in calories, around 27 per 100 grams.

What is noteworthy, however, is the high content of vitamin C, around 54 grams, omega 3, potassium, calcium, manganese, and phosphorus. They would also be rich in anthocyanins and other anti-inflammatory and antioxidant molecules, useful for counteracting some ailments.

In fact, this delicious fruit would improve inflammatory bowel diseases and arthritis and other diseases related to inflammation. Furthermore, it appears to have anti-aging characteristics, both physically and cognitively.

According to experts, then, it could prevent some types of cancer, type 2 diabetes and also decrease bad cholesterol values. Therefore, to have positive effects, and meet the daily requirement, we should eat about 150 grams per day.

Cultivation and uses

To get a luxuriant harvest, if we have any plants or a small vegetable garden, we will have to keep the strawberries in full sun. They need a sandy, nutrient-rich type of soil, but the key aspect is that it has good drainage.

We give them water on a regular basis, pouring it directly onto the earth, preferably in the morning. We periodically remove weeds and mulch. We also add some homemade fertilizer.

In the kitchen we could indulge ourselves in using strawberries, even to make savory dishes. We can try a fresh and healthy seasonal salad with raw spinach, almonds, honey and feta or an original risotto. Obviously, then, strawberry-based jams and creams are famous to enrich cakes and mousses.

