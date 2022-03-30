this spring she wears the total look in electric blue (and pink hair)

Rosalia is the girl of the moment and after the release of her third album, Motomami, the Catalan is breaking records and is on everyone’s lips. She is active in the RRSS, a few hours ago she has shown us with style and savoir faire what electric blue is the best shade for this spring, and it has done so in the form of total look.

A total look perfect for this season

Wearing an Off White strapless minidress taken from the Autumn-Winter 2021/2022 “LABORATORY OF FUN” collection -and presented to us on the catwalk by Bella Hadid-, the singer shows us with style and originality that electric blue It is perfect to wear this spring 2022. With a matching cap and high patent leather boots, Rosalía combines the total look with long, square silver nails.





A beauty look with honors

With a pink wig to match the eye shadow and lipstick, Rosalía shows that there is no haircut or shade that can resist her.





Short, with volume and bangs, this haircut enhances your features. Although one of his characteristics is his long and wavy hair, this wig shows that the Bob style cut can be very good for him.





Candy, Rosalía’s latest video clip

The new video clip of the Catalan, Candy, is a clear tribute to that famous shot of Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in the film Lost in Translation. Recorded in Japan -just like Sofia Coppola’s film-, its aesthetics and characters make the result wonderful.

Photos | Instagram @rosalia.vt