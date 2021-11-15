This star wants to be the next James Bond



successor to Daniel Craig Many big names have gone through the review for the role of James Bond. Now he is the star Dwayne Johnson Try it too.

In an interview with Esquire, The Rock points out that he really likes the role “Very very nice” It would be if he could play the role.

rogue roll

Interesting details are that Johnson’s grandfather, actor and wrestler Pietro MaiviaHe also had a small role in the Bond movie. He played alongside the evil Ernst Stavro Blofeld You only Live Twice Then he faced James Bond Sean Connery.

Johnson doesn’t like the role of the villain in the show.“I’d like to follow in his footsteps and act in a Bond movie. Not as a villain, but as James Bond ”.

action comedy

Considering the other nominees for the new role of James Bond, it seems unlikely that we will get the role of Dwayne Johnson’s Bond. But since his films bring in a lot of money, of course he can always try.

If Bond movies were to move more in the direction of action comedies in the future, it could suddenly hit the scene.