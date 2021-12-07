This startup offers 24/7 stock trading

A startup supported by Steven Cohen, billionaire hedge fund manager and owner of New York Mets, intends to launch a stock exchange that would allow investors to trade stocks such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) 24 hours a day, similar to the non-stop trading of cryptocurrencies that occurs for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What happened

CNBC reported on Sunday Point72 Ventures, Cohen’s venture capital fund, is leading a $ 14 million funding round for 24 Exchange, a Bermuda-based cryptocurrency and forex trading platform.

24 Exchange would be trying to get the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission to operate a 24-hour stock exchange and a decision is expected by next summer.

24 Exchange Hopes to Attract Retail Investors, Already Trading Cryptocurrencies 24/7, to Trade More Shares; in addition, the company expects strong overseas interest from investors in US equities.

“If Elon Musk tweeted something on a Saturday, people would want to buy or sell Tesla stock,” he said Dmitri Galinov, founder and CEO of 24 Exchange, CNBC reported.

Because it is important

Trading sessions in the US stock market run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm ET on weekdays, while extended sessions allow investors to trade early in the morning and late in the evening. Stock trading is not possible on weekends and holidays.

During the pandemic last year, retail traders made their presence felt more and more in equity markets as boredom from coronavirus lockdowns and industry-wide decision to lower fees encouraged them to invest in actions.

In early 2021, these investors pushed up the prices of heavily short stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) e GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

Meanwhile Musk, who is a regular Twitter user, was reportedly the most active CEO on the microblogging platform over the twelve months last year.

Tesla’s CEO is a big supporter of Dogecoin and his tweets sometimes have a tremendous impact on the price of cryptocurrencies.

Price movement

Tesla shares closed Friday’s regular session up 6.4% to $ 1,014.97 and fell nearly 0.7% to $ 1,008 in the after-hours session.