This steering wheel is compatible with Xbox Series X and costs less than 45 euros

The steering wheel includes pedals and gear lever.

Forza Horizon 5 or Gran Turismo 7 are a reference among the driving simulators. And gamers are looking for a more realistic experience with a real steering wheel in their hands. On Amazon the Gs750 racing wheel of Superdrive is thrown of price right now: only 44.59 euros. This represents an incredible reduction of more than 70 euros in the final price because it has a 63 percent discount that you can take advantage of. We tell you everything that this steering wheel includes, compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Yes, for less than 45 euros you can have a steering wheel to play racing simulators like a pro. This Superdrive steering wheel has a usual price of 119.99 euros, but with the Amazon offer so it only costs 44.59 euros. As a result you can save 75.4 euros in total in one of the best selling flyers from the Subsonic store. Taking into account that these peripherals can even exceed 200-300 euros, you will not find a steering wheel so cheap with these characteristics.

A steering wheel, pedals and gear lever for 44.59 euros

It is rare to find a steering wheel so full at this price, so it’s a good opportunity to get the most out of your driving games. The steering wheel has 270 degree rotationfully programmable buttons and dual vibration motors to make the experience be even more realistic. The user can adapt the sensitivity of the steering wheel according to the style of play and driving, so it is perfect for both beginners as experts. The steering wheel is designed to sit on your lap or a table, whichever is most comfortable for you, and includes the pedals (accelerator and brake) and gear lever with reverse gear.

It is a really complete steering wheel and at a ridiculous price. So it only costs 44.59 euros, 63 percent cheaper than its usual price. Thanks to this Amazon offer you can save 75.4 euros in total and take a steering wheel to race more realistically. don’t miss this unrepeatable offer!

