this story with Beyonce that drives internet users crazy

Whether drake is indeed the new king of rap, who better than Beyoncé to confirm his status? Jay-Z’s wife is about to go out his seventh studio album, “Act 1: RENAISSANCE” on July 29, and we know the collaborations it contains. Among the artists credited on the Queen B album: Tommy Wright III, Nile Rodgers, Giorgio Moroder, Chad Hugo, Mike Dean, The Dream, Tems, Donna Summer, James Brown, AG Cook and Drake!

The Canadian rapper is collaborating with the “Crazy In Love” singer on what will likely be a hit: “Heated.” Not even released yet, this twitto already foresees a great success for this collaboration: “Grammys, Bet, American Music Award their sound will eat everything”.

Beyoncé – act i #RENAISSANCEthe credited artists/composers:

Mike Dean, S1, The-Dream, Jay-Z, Lucky Daye, 070 Shake, Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq, The Neptunes, James Brown, Sabrina Claudio, P2J, Tems, Drake, Boi-1da, S1, Donna Summer, No ID, Tricky etc.

29.07.2022 pic.twitter.com/jtUofWc0Lf — R&B Home (@RnBHomeMusic) July 21, 2022

It’s not the 35-year-old rapper’s only collaboration in the works. In France, an extraordinary project between Drake and Wejdene puts the singer’s fans in turmoil. While hosting a Q&A on Instagram, a fan of the “Anissa” singer popped the question “When a feat with Drake?”. To which the singer replied: “It’s closed huh” while displaying a very proud little pout. Joke or real project? The future will tell !

If Drake makes friends over his collaborations, his enemies are always there. Starting with Kim Kardashian’s ex, aka Kanye West, who shared Drake’s Canadian home address on his social media last year…

Laura Bertrand

See also: