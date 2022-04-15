this striker was voted player of the month for March!
Like every month, Ligue 1 Uber Eats awards a UNFP trophy to a player in the French championship which rewards him for his individual performances. He is thus elected “player of the month”.
For this month, it is a Stade Rennais player who is in the spotlight. It is Martin Terrier, second co-top scorer of the season with Wissam Ben Yedder (18 goals). The Monegasque captain was also among the favorites to receive the title.
This is the second time that a Stade Rennais player has been elected this season, after Gaetan Laborde (November 2021). However, the votes were very close: the Breton narrowly won with 35% of votesbefore Wissam Ben Yedder (33%) and Arkadiusz Milik (32%).
Martin Terrier stats
Martin Terrier played 215 minutesand registered three goals (including a double against Metz), during the three meetings of his team in March.
The 24-year-old could still be favorite to be re-elected at the end of April, he who scored in the last two games Rennes, against Nice (1-1) and Reims (2-3). A new achievement against AS Monaco tonight would put him in a good position.
Be careful though to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr (PSG) who seem to have already taken a step ahead. The two Parisian attackers each scored a double facing Lorient, and a triplet facing Clermont. They seem to be already in pole position to be elected winner of the next UNFP Trophy.
— Stade Rennais FC (@staderennais) April 14, 2022