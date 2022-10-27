this strong sign that confirms that his relationship with Gigi Hadid is serious

For the past few weeks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been at the heart of many rumors.

The day after his breakup with Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio seems to have found love again in the arms of Gigi Hadid. Indeed, on September 13, the actor had been seen with the model in the middle of New York Fashion Week, in photos shared by the “Daily Mail”.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, get cozy at a friend’s party in NYC as they’re seen together for FIRST TIME amid rumors https://t.co/ZOYzasggkO pic.twitter.com/z2DNY3oa1Z

— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 14, 2022

After New York Fashion Week, direction Milan for Gigi Hadid who paraded on September 24 for Versace. With a total black look, the big sister of Bella Hadid caused a sensation – and once again found herself at the heart of rumors with the Hollywood actor. In question ? A source told Entertainment Tonight that Leonardo DiCaprio traveled to Italy to accompany the model to Milan Fashion Week. “They really see each other,” revealed the same source close to the duo, on September 23.

Two important former relationships

Fresh out of a relationship of more than four years, Leonardo DiCaprio finds himself at the heart of the rumors. Previously in a relationship with actress Camila Morrone, the actor had made a few rare public appearances with his partner, notably during the 2020 Oscars. This time, the star of “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” seems to want more.. .

