This student from the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete achieves one of the best MIR grades in Spain

At 24 years old, Beatriz García, from Albacete, has achieved one of the best marks in the Resident Internal Medicine (MIR) 2022 exam. The natural doctor from Hellín, has completed her studies at the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete and with work, effort and vocation has managed to position itself as the fourth best grade in this dreaded exam at the national level.

Despite everything, he revealed to El Digital de Albacete that this 4th place “has been a complete surprise, I didn’t expect to be so good.” An almost unbeatable position that he achieved from among the almost nine thousand places at stake. It is worth noting the impeccable academic record of the hellinera until the moment of facing the MIR, and that is that her average grade in the Medicine career “is 9.13”, she detailed to El Digital de Albacete.

He confessed that he decided to study the Medicine Degree in Albacete because “the faculty is very prestigious and has very good results”.

In this way he assured that “these six years have been hard from an academic point of view”, and added that in addition to the learning carried out, “I am taking with me all the people I have been able to meet during this time and who will be my friends for the rest of my life.” lifetime”.

Work and perseverance, keys to the success of this doctor from Hellín

After studying for six years at the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, Beatriz García decided to prepare for the MIR in Oviedo. “I have been in Oviedo since June doing an intensive course to take the MIR exam,” she pointed out. Specifically, she has been studying in Asturian lands until January 29, the day the MIR exam was held.

A demanding preparation whose key is perseverance, since, as the hellinera highlighted, “I studied from 7:00 a.m. until practically 10:00 p.m., which was when classes finished.” All this work has borne fruit and has resulted in this fourth position that the hellinera doctor achieved at a national level.

Anesthesia and Neurosurgery, the main options of the hellinera

Now you must choose the specialty in which you will train during your period as a resident medical intern. In this way he indicated to El Digital de Albacete that “I debate between Anesthesia and Neurosurgery”, but despite putting these two specialties on the table he confessed that “I am not 100% clear either”. Specifically, he explained that the training period as an anesthesiologist “is four years, while that of a neurosurgeon is a total of five years.”

Regarding the place in which to carry out her residency, Beatriz García specified that “it is something that I am not very clear about either”, but she stressed that “I would like it to be a large hospital”. She pointed out that she does not rule out the option of staying in Albacete, since “it would be an option that I would choose before many other hospitals, but a priori I think I will go to another hospital.”

Showing the love and vocation she feels for her profession, Beatriz García assured that what she likes most about Medicine is “being able to help”, and remarked that being a doctor “is one of the most satisfying and fulfilling professions on a personal level what’s up”. For all this, she shared her secret with those who face the MIR next year: “Work and perseverance.”

The faculties of the UCLM in Albacete revalidate the success in the MIR and FIR exams

The University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) is once again among the first in Spain in the provisional results of the Internal Resident Pharmacist (FIR) and Internal Resident Medical (MIR) tests with a second and fourth national position, respectively, and a high percentage of approved in both calls.

The provisional results of the Internal Resident Physician (MIR) and Internal Resident Pharmacist (MIR) tests once again position the University of Castilla-La Mancha as a benchmark in healthcare training in Spain. As more significant data, the second national position in the FIR stands out for Mario Rodenas Rovira, graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy of Albacete, a center with an extraordinary evolution in his scarce twelve years of life.

In addition to the second place of Mario Rodenas Rovira, the Faculty of Pharmacy of Albacete has the student Lucía Escobar Hernández as the tenth best grade in Spain and Beatriz Corpa Mayor in number fourteen. As a whole, ten of the approximately forty candidates who attended the FIR tests have obtained a place, which are the ones that enable them to obtain the title of specialist pharmacist and practice professionally in a hospital.

Mario Rodenas and his colleagues from the Pharmacy in Albacete / Image: UCLM

Nearly 9,000 seats at stake

With regard to the MIR, her center has a high percentage of approved, online with the results of the Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Real.