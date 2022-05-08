This successful action saga is now available on Star Plus

Tom Cruise He is a well-known actor in Hollywood cinema and in the world. And, while he is counterfactual, it would be hard to imagine a similar success in his career had he not stepped into the shoes of Ethan Hunt, the Mission Impossible task force agent who time and time again is pushed to the limit to accomplish extremely complex tasks.

the character of the Mission Impossible saga is by far his most iconic character (and that acted, for example, in the last film of the legendary Stanley Kubrick). It is that in addition to the actor, the reality is that the Mission Impossible films hooked the public with their phenomenal display of action, their intricate resolutions and, above all, his ability to reinvent himself over and over again.

Tom Cruise

To his extraordinary debut in 1996, a film directed by none other than Brian de Palma, two more films happened to him that were declining in quality. When it seemed that Agent Hunt would never be seen again, a fourth installment called Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, in 2011, showed that the saga was more alive than ever. With the fifth and sixth, secret nation Y fallout respectively, the success did nothing but increase to position itself as one of the most successful sagas of cinema in terms of collection (nothing less than 3.57 billion dollars) but also in fidelity and public acceptance.

Star Plus has added all the available movies to its catalogue, waiting for a seventh and eighth movie that promises to bring this incredible story to a close, but above all to Ethan Hunt starring Tom Cruise. the fans already begin to feel the nostalgia of the closure of this stageso getting a Mission Impossible high with all 6 available movies sounds like a great plan.

Tom Cruise prepares to say goodbye to the saga

What is known about the last two films?

Tom Cruise will be again Ethan Hunt and will share cast with rebecca ferguson (Ilsa Faust) Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), simon pegg (Benji Dunn) and vanessa kirby (White Widow), adding the return of Henry Cherny as Eugene Kittridge, the former Impossible Missions Forces director who had a role in the first film in 1996.

The title of this story, which will be the same divided into two parts, is Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 Y Part 2and the arrival at the cinema of the first installment is expected for the July 14, 2023.

