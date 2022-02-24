this successful Google device crashes

The Google Nest Mini drops to 31.95 euros in AliExpress Plaza, a great price for Google’s smart speaker.

The Google Nest Mini it’s one of the best smart speakers you can buy for your home. It has it all: beautiful design, great sound quality and extensive smart features. If you want to get hold of it to start equipping your house, take advantage of the offer of aliexpress square and take it for yourself €31.95.

Is he best price we found for this device among all popular online stores. In PcComponentes it can be yours for 33.95 euros, while in El Corte Inglés it remains at the 59 euros recommended retail price. For the same price, 59 euros, you can buy it in the official Google store.

The purchase in AliExpress Plaza is completely trustworthy, because the shipment is made from Spain, so you will have the Google Nest Mini at home in just a few days. In addition, VAT is already included in these 31.95 euros and you have a term to return the product. However, you must bear in mind that units available are limited. When they run out, the offer will no longer be available.

Buy the Google Nest Mini at the best price

As we told you in our review of the Google Nest Mini, the smart speaker has a nice design and compact size that allows us to place it in any corner of the house. It is covered in a pretty chalk-colored fabric, while on the back there is a support to place it on the wall. In addition, at the top there are several buttons that allow us to raise and lower the volume, and stop or resume multimedia playback, among other options.

One of the great assets of this smart speaker is its sound, since it sounds especially good. The Nest Mini is capable of offering very powerful bass and audio at high volume without distortion. If you want it to sound even better, just hang it on a wall.

The Google speaker has inside it Google Assistant, who is willing to help you in everything you need. You can ask him to play your favorite music, answer your questions or control other connected smart devices through the Google ecosystem. What’s more, has three microphonesso it picks up your voice seamlessly.

The Google Nest Mini Wi-Fi connectivity 802.11 b/g /n/ac with dual-band support, Bluetooth 5.0 and Chromecast integrated to be able to send the content directly from your mobile. If you install the Google Home app on your phone, you can get even more out of it. For example, it has an equalizer to adapt the sound reproduction to your preferences.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

