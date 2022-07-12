this superpower that Zendaya dreams of

Spider-Man’s companion on screen, aka Tom Holland in the city, Zendaya also dreams of having a superpower. Here is which one.

In 2009, the young Zendaya appeared on the screens in the clip “ I’m Gonna Arrive from Sears Commercial and Kidz Bop for their cover of ” Hot n Cold by Katy Perry. It is the beginning of glory for this seed of star who lands a year later the main role of a series on Disney Channel, Rocky Blue. Zendaya launches in parallel in the music, declaring even then to variety his desire to record an album at a given time “. A dream that comes true with a first electro-pop cake released in 2013. The singer finally becomes a movie star thanks to the new trilogy Spiderman (2017-2021) and conquered the hearts of viewers on HBO by lending his features to Rue, the drug-addicted teenager fromEuphoria.

Star of the big screen, television and music, Zendaya definitely has more than one string to her bow. The companion of Tom Holland, however, dreams of having a real superpower. On the sidelines of a photo shoot for the Italian edition of the magazine vogue, Zendaya was asked what extraordinary gift she wishes she had. ” I wish I had the ability to teleport, because it would allow me to work faster “explains the facetious actress. ” To be in Rome, like that! Boom! Meet me in my bed tonight. A very useful gift that Spider-Man does not even have!

This other power that Zendaya wants to put to use

Among her innumerable talents, Zendaya has yet to take advantage of that of going behind the camera. A project that almost materialized on the set of season 2 ofEuphoria. ” I had to direct episode 6 but in the end I had to act in this episode “, entrusts Zendaya to the vogue Italian. ” I didn’t have time so unfortunately I couldn’t do it this time. I wanted to have enough time to do it properly. ” She adds : ” But next season, probably “. This desire for staging, Zendaya already mentioned it three years ago when she explained that she loved “ play comedy » and especially « rtell stories “. Another much-jealous power in Hollywood…