This symptom could prevent the very dangerous sudden syndrome which is fatal in most cases

Some diseases frighten us because of the sudden speed with which they strike. Furthermore, they seem to indifferently attack people of any age. The reason for all this is often the fragility of the heart. In some cases, problems can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle. At other times, however, genetic motivations also intervene at the base. Sudden cardiac death is a disease that would affect 60,000 people every year in Italy alone. This disease could be caused by forms of arrhythmias due to episodes such as ventricular fibrillation and asystole. The blood no longer reaches organs such as the brain.

The complexity of the causes and episodes leading to this disease is usually difficult to understand. However, according to the experts in the sector, there are some openings to be able to intervene with a therapy, in particular after the episode of the heart attack. This sometimes occurs years before the onset of episodes leading to sudden death. In fact, this symptom could prevent the very dangerous sudden syndrome if properly monitored.

An extremely serious wake-up call

There is a feeble but very important starting point. In other words, it is the evaluation of the modality in which the subject fainting occurs. This episode can occur, as is well known, for a variety of reasons. Some are due to the pressure at which the heart circulates blood around the body. For example, it happens that you get up suddenly and this immediate change of state leads to a syncope. Still, it could be that a lack of sugar can notoriously lead to sudden fainting.

Absolute attention, however, should be kept towards all those cases in which the episode of fainting appears less sensible. In particular, in correspondence with slight physical activity or in the immediate consequence of a strong emotion. These fainting are likely to be an immediate symptom. Reporting the situation to a cardiologist then becomes a top priority.

Sports medicine plays an essential role in the prevention and monitoring of very serious situations. Some tools normally used for checks in these areas are able to alert a specialist by highlighting, for example, the presence of irregularities and the possible presence of malformations or genetic anomalies.

Anyone who does a minimum of physical activity should therefore undergo these checks on a constant basis. In fact, in case of evidence of predisposing pathologies to sudden cardiac death, it is possible to intervene both with pharmacological therapy and with the implantation of small defibrillators. These could be placed under the chest or even inside the heart.

