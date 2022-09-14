Entertainment

this tackle from a comedian that hurts

Photo of James James
By SS

– Posted on 14 Sep 2022 at 07:45

During the Emmy Awards, comedian Kenan Thompson made a joke about Zendaya that didn’t quite go down.

The stars put on their best clothes to participate in the Emmy Awards ceremony, which took place on September 12th. If all the women competed in beauty and originality on the red carpet, it was once again Zendaya who attracted all eyes. The young actress was majestic in a black princess dress signed by Valentino. And once more, Tom Holland’s sweetheart made history by winning a second Emmy Award in the category “ best actress for her role in Euphoria.

In 2020, Zendaya had already won this trophy and she was the first actress so young to win this Holy Grail. Now, aged just 26, she has won it again. On stage, she shone, but above all moved everyone in the room to tears. ” Thanks to Sam Levinson for sharing Rue with me. And for believing in myself when I no longer believed in myself.. “She started, before continuing:” My greatest wish for Euphoria is that the series can help heal people. » Referring to addiction, she concluded: “ I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their stories with me, to everyone who feels close to Rue. I carry your stories with me every day. »

Zendaya very uncomfortable

If this speech made an impression, it was ultimately a completely different joke that created the buzz during this 74th Emmy Awards ceremony. American comedian Kenan Thompson was on stage and indulged in a joke that made Zendaya very uncomfortable. In front of the public, he then swung: “ 26 is a strange age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a high school girl, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio. “A tackle addressed to the American actor as well as to the actress, who did not go very well. Luckily this story didn’t end like the one at the Oscars, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after a tasteless joke about his wife.

