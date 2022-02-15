We have said it often and we will never tire of repeating it, health also passes through cooking and nutrition, sometimes it is indeed a crucial element as regards some pathologies.

A correct diet, a lifestyle without too many excesses and also characterized by regular physical activity can make the difference.

In this sense, another not insignificant element is the quality and type of products we choose for our table.

We know, in fact, that consuming plenty of fruit and vegetables is one of the most inflated tips.

What, however, few consider is that some fruits or vegetables could help us more than others than some organic disorders or functions.

For bones and arteries of steel there would in fact exist a vegetable that is friendly to cardiovascular health.

But it doesn’t stop there.

In fact, this tasty aromatic herb that we will talk about shortly would also help the heart and bones.

It is not only fatality but also self-love

Before finding out which herb we are talking about it is important to point out, if ever there was a need, that there are no miracle foods.

No vegetable, fruit or spice is able to make us immune to certain diseases.

What is certain is that we cannot always speak only of fatality.

In many cases, what makes the difference is also a good dose of self-love, which must be used to maintain a correct lifestyle.

Practicing a sport is very important not only for managing stress and increasing good mood.

Maintaining a healthy weight will allow us to avoid trauma to the joints and especially visceral fat.

Therefore, we also avoid vices such as cigarette smoke and alcohol and, with the right diet, we certainly will not become immortal. What is certain is that we will give a hard time to various ailments.

So we have many ways to try to ensure the best possible form.

This tasty aromatic herb that is a source of iron and many other nutrients would help keep the heart and bones healthy too

As anticipated, there is an excellent aromatic herb in the kitchen to flavor meats, sauces, soups and much more that would support the well-being of bones and heart.

We are talking about marjoram.

This herb would in fact be a good source of iron, antioxidants and other nutrients allies not only for cardiovascular health but also for the immune system.

Bones and teeth would also benefit from it and it would have an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory action.

We therefore ask our trusted doctor for advice to find out more and understand how to best use it in the kitchen.