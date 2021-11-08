As we often hear, vitamins are essential for our physical well-being and it is precisely for this reason that they should never be lacking in our diet.

We should always maintain a healthy and balanced diet, combined with regular physical activity that helps us keep the mind healthy, as well as the physical.

Also, this time of year to strengthen our immune system, this antioxidant fruit rich in vitamin C that many do not know could be useful.

There are many foods this season that could help us, which in addition to being highly appreciated for their flavor are also good for us.

This tasty vegetable would be enough to stock up on vitamins and to strengthen the immune system

These are the Brussels sprouts, typical of this season; in fact, in November they begin to appear in stores to the delight of many.

These vegetables contain only 40 calories per 100 grams of product and could be a great help in improving our health.

Brussels sprouts are rich in beneficial properties, containing vitamins and minerals such as potassium, which is very precious for our cardiovascular health.

We will find vitamin C (85 mg per 100 grams) but also that A, B, K and E: all of them very important for our body.

However, it is important to know that to make the most of its incredible properties we must try not to waste them by cooking them.

In fact, it would be advisable not to overcook them, possibly blanch them in water, otherwise opt for steam cooking.

We can cook the sprouts in different ways, we can easily create an alternative side dish for a first course such as pasta.

Otherwise we can combine it with savory pies or as a tasty ingredient in hot soups, protagonists of this time of year.

For example, we will be able to fill up on antioxidants with this soup that will warm our hearts during the cold winter days, but using broccoli.

To stock up on vitamins and to strengthen the immune system, this tasty vegetable that will be the protagonist of the month of November would be enough.

Other preparations

Those who want to always remain light, while still consuming a nutritious meal, can enjoy them combined with boiled barley.

If we want to add some ingredients to ensure greater flavor we can also combine some tomatoes, feta and some basil leaves.

Deepening

To stock up on antioxidants and lower triglycerides, this popular legume could help us.