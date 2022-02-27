This tattoo from The Last of Us recreates the giraffe moment with a gorgeous nod to the sequel

This is one of the most iconic moments in the saga.

It is a fact that we do not know if during the development of The Last of Us Naughty Dog was aware of the media monster he was creating, but the truth is that, years after the release of its first installment and after a second title that shone for going a step further in its rawness, the saga is still as alive as the first daythereby giving rise to many fans willing to honor her in different ways.

Without going any further, we have recently been able to see on Reddit how the character of Sarah Miller is recreated as if she were a teenager, which is one of the turning points for the character of Joel. However, this time we bring you another of the great moments of the first title, which better covers Joel and Ellie’s relationship near the final bars. You can see it below:

As you can see, the tattoo recently published on Reddit alludes to the moment when Ellie and Joel see the giraffesthis being one of the biggest icons of the title that even today is still remembered.

And the truth is that this scene conveys a lotsince on the one hand, in the face of so much madness, Joel and Ellie are shown having a moment of calm and peace for the first time since they met, especially if we take into account that, with an imminent end, the moment of the separation of both characters is drawing near.

In itself, one could also think that this will be one of the last recreations of this moment, but the truth is that giraffes will continue to be present in the futuresince the strong rumors of the first installment should finally be added to the HBO series that will premiere in 2023, making it clear that we have these quadrupedal animals for a while.

Be that as it may, remember that The Last of Us is available on PS3 and PS4. Time will tell if we end up seeing it on PS5 as well.

