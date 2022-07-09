this tattoo that Kourtney Kardashian gave her

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she tattooed her husband, Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker live together a story worthy of a fairy tale. After an engagement last October and a wedding in Las Vegas in April, the couple officially married on May 15 in Santa Barbara. However, they decided to celebrate their union as a family a few days later in Portofino, Italy. Since the Spoosh founder has been in a relationship with the Blink-182 star, she hasn’t hesitated to share her happiness on social networks and confide in their show “The Kardashians” how kind and loving he is. This Wednesday, July 6, Travis Barker has once again proven that he is ready to do anything to make Kourtney Kardashian happy. Indeed, in an Instagram story, the reality star shows off a new tattoo on her husband’s forearm. You can see the letter “K” written and a drawn heart. The latter captioned the photo with this sentence: “One of my best works”. We therefore understand that it was she who tattooed Travis Barker. This is not the first time that she has done this practice. Indeed, last year, she had tattooed the words: “I love you” on her arm.

Tattoos as a token of his love

In addition to Kourtney Kardashian’s tattoos, Travis Barker also had several done as a token of his love for her. On a…

