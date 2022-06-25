this terrible blow for the famous singer!

On the occasion of the 75ᵉ Cannes Film Festival, Shakira made a remarkable appearance on the red carpet. But the singer certainly had a ball in her stomach during the event. According to the latest news, the happy mother of two is still accused of tax evasion in Spain. This Thursday, May 26, 2022, the court managing his trial obviously rejected his appeal.

According to Associated Press and Reutersthe interpreter of “Waka Waka” would have refused to pay 14.5 million taxes of his income collected between 2012 and 2014. According to AFP, the star would have said that she would live mainly in the Bahamas… But her main residence would indeed be in Spain. Spanish law is clear: anyone who stays more than 183 days in the territory is liable for tax on ALL their income (even those collected abroad).

For other citizens living less than 185 days in Spain, they are only accountable for their wages received within the country. In the midst of turmoil, Shakira tried everything to defend her cause… Without success. Her representatives struggled to demonstrate that she had spent most of her time abroad without concealing her large income.

“Shakira’s conduct in tax matters has always been impeccable…”

For its part, the Spanish court was not convinced by Shakira’s evidence. “There was sufficient evidence of criminality following an investigation that lasted three years,” concluded Judge Marco Juberias. Stung to the quick, the lawyers of the pretty blonde wanted to deliver their truth to Associated Press. “Shakira’s conduct in tax matters has always been impeccable in all countries where she has had to pay taxes, and she has trusted and faithfully followed the recommendations of the best specialists and expert advisers”, regretted the lawyers who do not intend to stop there.

If Shakira is convicted of tax evasion, she could be sentenced to pay a heavy fine… And also go through prison if her sentence is more than two years to believe AFP. Already accused in 2018 of tax evasion, the companion of Gérard Piqué had been forced to pay no less than 25 million dollars in taxes. Numbers that make you dizzy! To be continued…

