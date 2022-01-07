This Tesla Model S has traveled 1,200km on one charge, thanks to a super battery

There Model S there Tesla credited with the highest autonomy, thanks to the battery of about 100 kWh. In the past Elon Musk had explained that it could probably even go further, around 120 kWh, but had also made it clear that Tesla would not go that far, considering 640 km a more than sufficient range, with the right dose of efficiency and charging speed.

The specialized company Our Next Energy (ONE) thinks differently, and to demonstrate the goodness of its battery technology, has decided to create the battery pack Gemini 001, and to mount it on a Model S.

The car therefore performed a test, and at an average speed of 88 km / h it traveled just over 1,200km on a single charge. How did ONE accomplish this? We find out through additional information that the company has provided to the magazine Elctrek, in which they explained they had added 99.8 kWh to the original capacity, effectively doubling it. We also know that ONE has not simply added more cells, but has worked hard on energy density, obtaining very interesting results:

“The battery system has an energy density of 416 Wh / L (compared to about 245 Wh / L of the original package) and uses a nickel-cobalt-manganese cathode and a graphite anode. The package added another 331 kg in total to the original mass of the battery (and vehicle), also adding 99.8 kWh of energy.The specific energy density of the package we tested was measured at 231 Wh / kg“.

ONE did not explain how it arrived at this result, even if a very short passage of the video released for the occasion shows the assembly of the Gemini battery, via prismatic cells. The Model S originally uses cylindrical 18650 cells, which indicates that ONE has gone for a radical format change. The Michigan company also thinks it can get even better, reaching 450 Wh / L. Here is the video: