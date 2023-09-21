This test will confirm that Adele is secretly married to Rich Paul

Since last year, the famous singer has aroused curiosity in the minds of her fans about this A possible commitment that was never confirmed. it was in brit awards 2022, Rumors swirled when she wore a diamond ring on the red carpet.

Recently, at his concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, Adele He starred in a moment that got everyone talking. During a part of the show when the artist was answering questions from the audience, a woman in the audience surprised everyone with a bold question: “Will you marry me?”.

Adele’s response brought laughter and applause from the audience: “You cannot marry me, my love. “I’m straight, and my husband is here tonight.”, The public was stunned, confirming what had been rumored for months: Adele and her boyfriend of two years, Rich Paul, He had taken a big step secretly.

The relationship Adele and Rich Paul This has been going on for several years, but it was during the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona in July 2021, when they made their first public appearance as a couple. Since then, their love is well known, although they have kept their personal life a big secret.

The mystery surrounding their relationship has kept the media and fans in suspense, but with this revelation on stage, Adele has made it clear that she is happier than ever with Rich Paul, although she has yet to share any details about their relationship. Nothing has been officially confirmed about the wedding.