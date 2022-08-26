This The Row bag is the ultimate back-to-school classic

For some fashionistas, logos are everything. But for every lucky owner of a bag Hourglass of Balenciaga (one of the favorites of Kim Kardashian) Where The Big Bambino of jacquemus (a basic that Dua Lipa never leaves while on vacation), there will be someone who prefers the understated luxury of Half Moon of The Row.

A quality timeless retro look

Inspired by the elegant shapes of the 1990s, its curvaceous ergonomic design slips discreetly and with finesse under the shoulder. The suede-lined interior contrasts with the exterior Italian leather, while the brand’s stamp is almost invisible. That’s all its interest: to go unnoticed.

This mini-model is emblematic of the “understated opulence” style cultivated by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen since the creation of The Row in 2006. After launching the perfect T-shirt, the two designers designed an incredibly cool minimalist wardrobe that the fashion editors tore themselves off, for a certain price. The fact that buyers are willing to shell out several thousand dollars is proof of the quality of the products The Row. Whether it’s their suits, the brand’s bestsellers, or their shirts, acclaimed by Kendall Jenner Where Hailey Bieber, the two sisters have a knack for designing silhouettes that are both atypical and balanced. This play on volumes is a difficult art that Olsenwithout having formal training, master to perfection.

Hailey Bieber. Instagram @Haileybieber Emily Ratajkowski. Instagram @emrata

The fan club of The Rowwhich counts among its members Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, is made up of a clientele who took their first steps into the brand’s minimalist universe through shoes and bags. All its members have the leather ankle boots with zipper on the front of the foot (a must for New York winters), as well as the tote bag in leather N/S or the bag Half Moon. While the first suits Manhattan residents who are used to carrying their lives around with them, models prefer the retro look of the micro-bag. Be relaxed enough to leave the house with an envelope-sized bag that contains the bare necessities (Emily Ratajkowski excels in the matter) has become a mark of success, and The Row perfectly masters these high-end basics that speak for themselves.

Proof of its status as the it-bag of choice for insiders, online sales sites offer the Half Moon at a price higher than its new price in store, around 1200 euros. “The Row is a very popular brand,” says Erica Wrightwhich helps buyers find Half Moon through its Sourcewhere search app. “Not only are you buying something sustainable, but you are also joining a very select informal community. While wearing a coin The Rowyou are part of the club.”