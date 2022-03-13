This these are the studies of Sasha Sokol

The artist began her career at a very young age.

March 12, 2022 09:53 a.m.

sasha sokol It has been the artistic name that has been starring in the headlines in the last week and it is precisely for this reason that many have begun to be interested in the life of the former member of Timbiriche.

The famous woman started in the entertainment industry at a very young age, because when she was only 5 years old, in 1975, she recorded a movie called looking for my childhoodwhich was only a thesis.

As if that were not enough, he recorded several commercials for a brand of fried foods. It would not be until 1980 when he began her musical career as part of Televisa.

What were your studies?

According to information from various media, the star I study acting for a year under the tutelage of Uta Hagena legendary acting teacher and three-time Tony Award-winning actress.

Between 1980 and 1981, he auditioned and joined the Art Education Center of Televisa, under the tutelage of Martha Zavaleta. time after joining Timbiriche. a youth group.

In September 1986, heading to Boston, he decides to leave the group to take singing and acting classes. Sasha’s place was taken by Thalia.