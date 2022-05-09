We have repeatedly reiterated that health also passes from the table. We are not talking about the usual cliché, but about a reality that would also have been confirmed by many scientific studies. In fact, feeding care is not only necessary to avoid gaining weight. But it is essential for the well-being of our body and mind. A healthy and healthy approach to food would be the first step towards proper prevention and staying healthy for longer. Problems like high cholesterol or obesity could be kept at bay thanks to some foods with truly exceptional properties. For example, a handful of this food could bring many benefits to the body.

A sweet and thirst-quenching fruit

In the list of foods that could help our body, we also find many products that we never expected could bring so many benefits. This is the case of this unexpected food much loved by adults and children, which would help reduce blood pressure. But we must also mention this tropical fruit with a fresh and thirst-quenching flavor that we often consume in the summer. Let’s talk about the coconut, the fruit of the coconut palm, a plant of Indonesian origin. The pulp has a very sweet flavor and can be enjoyed both fresh and dried. The coconut water contained within the young coconut is very refreshing.

This thirst-quenching fruit would increase good cholesterol and energies, useful to satiate quickly and for longer

Coconut is available all year round and is easily found in the supermarket. As reported in the pages of Humanitas, 100 g of this food would bring 364 calories. Compared to other fruits, coconut would contain less water but a higher calorie intake. So better not to overdo it and eat only small portions.

The presence of fibers, then, would not only help prevent some diseases related to the intestine, but these would also have the task of making us satiated faster. The saturated fats contained in coconut would provide a lot of energy to our body. Additionally, lauric acid would raise good cholesterol (HDL). But be careful, because consuming coconut could interfere with the action of some drugs. Particularly with medicines that lower blood pressure and those for cholesterol. It is advisable and necessary to always contact your doctor.

