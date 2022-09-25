This tiktoker has gone viral replicating the looks of the famous with garbage bags

Good pretty and cheap. So we can define the profile of Angelica Hicks, this 29-year-old tiktoker who has become the sensation of recent weeks. An illustrator by profession, the British woman has gone viral after imitate one of the last looks of Ana de Armas, but in its most low cost version.

His TikTok account accumulates more than 79k followers, and many of his videos have over two million views. What started as an account parodying celebrity photos has turned into a total fashion hack.

Anything you have at home will do, from toilet paper, aluminum foil, garbage bags, or a vase mixed with basic garments that we can all have in the closet. Angelica has no limits in her imagination and she has also used loaves of bread and even slices of ham.

From fashion editorials, big designer shows, to red carpet looks or ‘street style’, Angelica he dares with everything. Some of the celebrities whose looks she has replicated are Dua Lipa, Kyle Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson, Lil Nas, Rosalía or even the wonderful Cate Blanchett.

“Poverty is not going to swallow me”, say many of his comments; and it is that his designs are too close to reality. Do you want to dress like Florence Pugh at the Venice Film Festival? Get out paper and a pen, because you are going to need flowers, tulle (a lot of tulle), aluminum foil and the master touch: glitter.

It is clear that imagination is not lacking (and not a good dose of humor). By the way, now you no longer have an excuse to be able to make an easy and simple design and feel like a star for one night; yes, I don’t know if toilet paper is the best option…