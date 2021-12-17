this time also in the electric version

Fiat Professional presents the New Scudo available, for the first time, with an electric powertrain and a latest generation diesel engine. This is the second Fiat Professional commercial vehicle also available in a zero-emission version.

The New Scudo joins the E-Ducato launched in April, expanding the range designed to meet the needs of a varied clientele; is offered with a number of features that make it best in class. In major European markets, orders open now, in mid-December. The zero-emission version boasts unique flexibility, thanks to two different battery sizes (50 and 75 kWh), a charging capacity of up to 11 kW in AC and up to 100 kW in DC to charge the battery to 80% in just 45 minutes.

The Fiat Scudo target consists of professionals who use their vehicle for 8 or more hours a day which is why comfort is an important aspect. The goal is to offer a stress-free work experience, thanks to solutions such as a driving position identical to that of a car, high-level soundproofing, to reduce jolts and vibrations. Thanks to the external dimensions Scudo easily adapts to the most diverse uses.

The head-up display provides the most important information without distracting the driver and reducing stress, the driving position ensures excellent comfort, the raised seat position guarantees optimal visibility on the road. Accessibility is simple and ensured by an ergonomic step in the cabin. Road holding, comfort and suspension filtering are guaranteed in all driving conditions thanks to four independent wheel suspensions.

The New Shield offers a full complement of security functions and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), including automatic recognition of road signs, automatic emergency braking when there is a high risk of collision, Lane Departure Warning, to warn the driver if the vehicle is moving out of the lane, Blind Spot Alert, function that signals the presence of vehicles in the blind spot.

The new generation of Fiat Scudo is also available for the transport of passengers for business or private use. Fully configurable up to 9 seats. Depending on your needs, the seats are foldable to increase the load capacity. The dimensions are another strong point: with a height of only 1.90 meters, which allows easy access to the underground warehouses, and a length of 5 m (up to 5.3 m in the Maxi version), the New Scudo it is a vehicle that can “carry anything and go anywhere”.

Scudo is available in the price list in four configurations (Van, Van Crew Cab, Cabin with body and Combi M1), three trim levels (Easy, Business and Lounge) and four diesel engines in addition to the electric powertrain. In addition to the electric version, equipped with a 100 kW (136 hp) engine, four diesel engines are also available: 1.5-liter 102 or 120hp version with 6-speed manual gearbox, 2.0-liter 145hp with 8-speed gearbox in manual or automatic version and the 177 HP version, always combined with the efficient 8-speed automatic gearbox.

With a range capable of meeting the needs of both professionals and fleet managers, with efficient solutions and stress-free experiences that ensure business continuity and profitability, the New Scudo is set to become a celebrity in segment D of light vans.