this time he violated house arrest and the Arms Law

Yesterday, Tuesday night, they arrested again the 15-year-old minor who weeks ago had shot at a patrol car in the Santa Ana neighborhood of the city of Asunción. It should be noted that being a minor he was left under the custody of his parents and had to serve house arrest, but he could not stand the confinement and went out again to commit a crime.

Last week this adolescent was arrested by the National Police after having shot at the patrol car of the 21st Police Station of the city of Asunción, but being a minor, he was granted house arrest. Yesterday his own neighbors denounced him again for acts of violence and, in addition, he was carrying a firearm to assault.

Given this new complaint, the Police went out to look for him and found him on the street carrying a 22-caliber revolver and a balaclava. “This minor under 15 years of age benefited from house arrest, which he did not comply with and a firearm with 10 unpercussed cartridges was found in his possession,” police agent Julio Duarte told channel Trece.

Also read: They prosecute a woman who reported kidnapping and rape in CDE by simulation

He clarified that the house arrest was imposed by the Court for Children and Adolescents as a minor. He recalled that on May 22 he himself had shot at the patrol car when the agents went to verify a robbery, reported in the area of ​​30 Projectadas and Tacuary, the next day he was arrested and released. Now he has been arrested again and will be brought before the Justice for non-compliance with the measures ordered by the Court.

Read more: Municipality of Asunción suspended Argentine show accused of advocating pedophilia