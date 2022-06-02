this time he violated house arrest and the Arms Law
Yesterday, Tuesday night, they arrested again the 15-year-old minor who weeks ago had shot at a patrol car in the Santa Ana neighborhood of the city of Asunción. It should be noted that being a minor he was left under the custody of his parents and had to serve house arrest, but he could not stand the confinement and went out again to commit a crime.
Last week this adolescent was arrested by the National Police after having shot at the patrol car of the 21st Police Station of the city of Asunción, but being a minor, he was granted house arrest. Yesterday his own neighbors denounced him again for acts of violence and, in addition, he was carrying a firearm to assault.
Given this new complaint, the Police went out to look for him and found him on the street carrying a 22-caliber revolver and a balaclava. “This minor under 15 years of age benefited from house arrest, which he did not comply with and a firearm with 10 unpercussed cartridges was found in his possession,” police agent Julio Duarte told channel Trece.
Also read: They prosecute a woman who reported kidnapping and rape in CDE by simulation
He clarified that the house arrest was imposed by the Court for Children and Adolescents as a minor. He recalled that on May 22 he himself had shot at the patrol car when the agents went to verify a robbery, reported in the area of 30 Projectadas and Tacuary, the next day he was arrested and released. Now he has been arrested again and will be brought before the Justice for non-compliance with the measures ordered by the Court.
Read more: Municipality of Asunción suspended Argentine show accused of advocating pedophilia