this time the track is particular

Max Verstappen is the F1 world champion, but as always he has not lost his goliardic spirit by giving really curious moments.

Champions are able to be witty and cheerful at all times and when they win they manage to remain humble as Max Verstappen who participated in a particular event giving a moment of joy and fun.

Austria is one of the snowiest nations in central Europe and it is therefore no coincidence that many of its events have this particular weather condition as a protagonist.

Top-level skiers have always succeeded one another with extreme regularity and also at the motor level the goal has always been to combine these two apparently irreconcilable passions.

The GP Ice Race of Zell am See, in the southern part of Salzburg, this year too was an extremely popular and interesting event for the public who came to see the various drivers behind the wheel on roads that were almost impracticable and totally frozen.

It therefore takes a great deal of experience and excellent technique to be able to juggle in these conditions and above all special conditions are needed that allow the car to perform properly.

During this weekend, however, sijoring was also disputed, which is a very special sport after a skier is pulled by a horse, sled dogs or a motor vehicle, an event that is therefore very popular with the Austrian public who always flocks to it. .

In these days, however, he did not fail to visit Max Verstappen, strongly wanted by the organizer Ferdinand Porsche, but the arrival was really a surprise, with no one waiting for the Dutchman to be present.

Max decided to show himself on the ice with his single-seater with which he won the world title, thus giving a moment of great amazement to the Austrian public who certainly did not think he would come out of nowhere.

The Pitstop Boys song “Super Max” for Verstappen

The world champion has therefore not lost his desire to give smiles to his fans and to the general public and, although he will certainly have had a great deal for that appearance, it is nice to think that he has decided to give up a day of vacation, the last before the start of the World Cup, to give a bit of lightheartedness to many people.

On the other hand, the young Verstappen loves jokes and jokes and it is no coincidence that in Holland, and now throughout Europe, his song called “Super Max“.

The authors are the Pitstop Boys, a group of Dutch singers who wanted to give a joke song several years ago when the great talent of the Oranje driver was seen.

The catchphrase has become so popular that on the occasion of the Zandvoort GP it was continuously played not only by the stands, but also by the loudspeakers of the system, almost as if one were in a football stadium ready to boil with passion for the heroes of home.

The song is a modification of another very famous disco song that went crazy in Germany and Austria, also in this one dedicated to a famous person: Johnny Depp.

The curiosity lies in the fact that the actor was written with “a with the umlaut” in such a way as to almost Germanize him and so from Johnny Depp we passed to “Super Max“, But always with a smile on his face.