This timeless chic garment enhances femininity and shapes that every woman should immediately pull out of the wardrobe

Women who want to enhance all their natural sensuality do not necessarily have to think about short dresses or skirts. The perfect garment is often the one that leaves so much room for the imagination.

It is no coincidence, in fact, that many women have also chosen to wear these trousers that slender the figure both at 20 and at 50 years. It is neither a skin-tight model, nor a flashy trousers.

Sometimes, the seduction lies in knowing how to wear even an apparently masculine garment with great charm. The good news is that it enhances femininity and shapes this timeless chic garment that every woman should immediately pull out of the wardrobe in this 2022. Beautiful and sensual women like Angelina Jolie or Charlize Teron have made it their workhorse on the red carpet, let’s find out what it is.

Not just a must have for men since the 60s

The item in question is the tuxedo, the elegant and sober men’s evening dress par excellence. With the right shoe and matching accessories, it is always synonymous with refinement. But those who believe that it is an exclusively male garment are wrong. The tuxedo is, very often, even more beautiful if worn by self-confident and determined women.

In fact, the masculine cut and the not excessive adherence enhance even more the feminine forms without ever falling into excesses.

The tuxedo became viral starting from the Sixties and enchanted an increasing public. But how to wear it in 2022? Obviously, following one of these extraordinary re-propositions.

To make a simple black tuxedo interesting just wear it with patent leather heels and an untied bow tie, dropped on the 2 sides of the neck. This small detail makes the look feminine and sensual, as long as you wear it with a fitted white shirt.

The most imaginative and eccentric women can choose the colored tuxedo, even in bright colors such as red. In this case it is better to focus on a total look and combine a top or blouse of the same color.

Another interesting way to enhance the tuxedo is to wear it with a shirt with lace or flounces just below the face. This volume enhances the forms with great kindness.

And, given the popularity of the high waist, adding the waistband in the same fabric as the tuxedo is also the real touch of class.

