This tin soldering iron repairs any electronic part or component easily and quickly

The tin welder It is one of the most versatile tools when it comes to making repairs or improvements to all kinds of electronic devices. Thus, this device allows connections to be made between the different components of a circuit, while offering maximum contact safety in a comfortable and fast way. If you are a handyman and you are good at this type of task, at Showroom we have found the soldering station CecoRaptor Perfect SolderStation 600 Advance from Cecoteca not insignificant option since, in addition, it is on offer. 16% discount, save 6 euros.

This welding machine has a 60 watt power and allows handling from PCBs to interior lighting systems, through devices such as remote control, small motor appliances or mobile phones. Also, pieces of crafts or jewelry, which makes it a kind of all-rounder for repairs. In addition, it has a adjustable temperature system in a range from 200ºC to 450ºCso it can be used in countless tasks.

Precisely, one of the strengths of this welder is that it is equipped with a fast heating technology or ready-to-use. In this way, the device reaches optimum working temperature in less than 60 seconds from power on. Once used, the tool incorporates a automatic security system through which after 30 minutes of inactivity it will enter standby mode. It also includes a practical support to support the soldering iron while it is hot or when not in use.

Easy to use, handling is one of the most outstanding features of this soldering station. This is so due to ergonomic handle of the tool, which guarantees a easy grip, comfortable and pleasant to the touch. In order not to lose detail of the process, the welder also adds a LCD screen large, easy to see, where the user can configure all the variables of the device.

The game is also very complete, since with the purchase four tin coilsfive soldering tipsa sponge and an instruction manual in several languages. This product is also available on Amazon.

