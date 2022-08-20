This Tom Holland stunt could have ended very badly without Zendaya

Few superheroes are shorter than their lover. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is one of them, since his MJ, played by Zendaya, exceeds him by a few centimeters. As you imagine, not easy for an actor to perform a stunt where he has to catch up with his partner when she is taller than him! This is what happened to Zendaya, 1m77, and Tom Holland, 1m72, on the set of the last part of the trilogy Spiderman.

A tricky stunt to pull off

The two stars of the franchise explained during a visit to the Graham Norton Show that this problem happened to them on the set of No Way Home. It is the sequence in which the two lovers climb to the top of a bridge.

Zendaya: Spider-Man takes us up to the top of a bridge and drops us there… So he’s supposed to soft-land, you know, put MJ on the bridge, then walk away from her. But due to our size difference… I landed before him, because we were attached. My feet were obviously touching the ground before his.

Indeed, the legs of the actress being longer than those of her partners, she put her feet before him, which made the stunt inconsistent with the scenario… Indeed, it was Zendaya who landed at the place of the mark on the ground intended for Tom Holland!

Tom Holland: Well – it’s called a ground mark, isn’t it? – the ground mark is a stunt thing, and it’s basically designed to keep you from breaking your kneecaps. […] I am the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool – but she landed and then I landed like this [les deux stars miment la cascade] and my feet dangled under me, and then she caught me! […] It’s so nice to be worn for once!

A funny situation linked to their size difference, which the two stars took with humor!