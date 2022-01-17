There is a lot of talk about superfoods, that is, foods that would contain a real cornucopia of precious substances that are beneficial for our body. But there are also super-drinks, that is, drinks that can play an equally valuable role in helping us keep us in perfect health. And some of these drinks aren’t strange or rare at all, but we have them under our noses every day. There is one in particular that is arousing more and more interest among scientists, precisely because of its proven beneficial properties. Unfortunately, sometimes we underestimate it, but in reality it could be a very precious daily ally for our health. Let’s see what it is.

This too often underestimated drink is a mine of antioxidants, and has anticancer and anti-cholesterol properties.

But what drink are we talking about? Nothing exotic: it is the banal green tea, now known for centuries also in the West. The humble green tea, in fact, seems to be a real treasure trove of substances beneficial for our health. This all too often overlooked drink is a mine of antioxidants, and has anti-cancer and anti-cholesterol properties. Green tea, in fact, is very rich in polyphenols, substances that counteract the oxidation of cells, and therefore their aging. They help keep our cells functioning and in perfect shape. Green tea, which undergoes a treatment to prevent oxidation of the leaves, would contain far more antioxidants than other types of tea. But that’s not all.

Helps the circulatory and urinary systems

Scientists are studying the anticancer properties of green tea. This drink, in fact, would help protect the cells of our body from genetic mutations that could potentially result in cancerous cells.

Humble green tea could also be a valuable ally in our cardiovascular health. In fact, it would help to counteract blood clots, which can have very dangerous consequences for health. Furthermore, it would reduce the presence of fats and cholesterol in the blood, protecting our arteries from dangerous plaques and blood clots.

But not only that, green tea would facilitate diuresis, being a precious ally to counteract water retention and cellulite, and helping us to recover more quickly in case of urinary infections.

It would also help counter the harmful effects of smoking

It is always recommended to stop smoking as soon as possible. But for those who still haven’t been able to completely quit cigarettes, green tea could help counteract the nasty effects of smoking on the respiratory system.

In short, a real ally in liquid form for our health.

Tea is even good for our skin. Used tea bags, in fact, can become the main ingredient of an emollient foot bath. Here’s how to prepare it.