this touching way to celebrate their engagement anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married, officially, on May 15, in Santa-Barbara.

Some celebrate their wedding anniversary, they also celebrate their engagement anniversary. On October 17, 2021, Travis Barker asked Kourtney Kardashian in marriage during a sunset on the beach in Montecito, California. For this romantic moment, the musician had planned many candles and heart-shaped red roses on the sand. This happy news was then confirmed by the reality TV star on his Instagram account. “Forever,” she wrote full of joy, sharing, at the same time, two shots of this moment out of time.

One year engagement

A year later, the couple returned to this magical place. According to “TMZ”, on Monday October 17, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted walking on the beach, both wearing black tracksuits with a skeleton pattern. The couple, sunglasses on their noses, also held a glass in their hands. The drummer of the group Blink-182 would have liked to surprise his wife by recreating on the beach, his marriage proposal, before going for a swim.

Rebel Wilson, who happened to be in Montecito, posted two videos in her Instagram story, from the balcony of her hotel room. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both approach the flowers…

