this transfer triggers the checks

Some types of banking operations are more conspicuous, and it is likely that the Revenue Agency will initiate investigations

Since i electronic paymentsand the government cashless plan got a good result, the currency cash turns less and less. But it is there anyway, and it is increasingly under attention. In fact, it is precisely with cash that illegal operations such as for example can be committed tax evasion or money laundering. On the contrary, electronic payments, such as those via Pos oi bank transfersare traceable and therefore considered safe.

Precisely for this reason, the Government has set maximum spending limits for the purchase of a product in cash. In 2022 the figure fell to 999.999 euros, essentially “less than 1000 euros”; until 2021 the ceiling was double. Cash payments were also targeted by the Revenue Agency. By reiterating the payment operation, it is easy to incur checks to verify whether the amount paid is compatible with what was declared to the tax authorities.

Revenue Agency, the suspicious transfer

But even if many are not aware of it, one of the permitted operations, but more attentive, is the cash transfers. In reality, if made through the credit institution where you have the current account, they do not arouse much attention, because through the bank it is easy to find the sequence of movements.

Conversely, if i cash transfers are carried out at newsstands, tobacconists, betting shops, which offer the service through a latest generation POS device, there is a risk of an assessment and fine of up to 5,000 euros, especially in the event that the transfers are repeated over time to the same holder. In this case, even if the ceilings for each operation are respected, all are considered a single operation, therefore subject to a penalty.

In other words, by going to a point of sale adhering to the service with a document and tax code, you can make a cash transfer. Unfortunately, however, whoever offers the service is sure of the identity but hardly is able to absolve the anti-money laundering monitoring continuously, or rather over time.

As a result it is easy for i checks, especially when the cash transfer is made in favor of himself. In the event that the money launderingthe ceiling of the fine rises to 25,000 euros. So, in essence, it is preferable to avoid the cash transfer, or, if necessary, make it through the credit institution with which you have the account. This way you shouldn’t have any problems.