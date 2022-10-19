this Tuesday it closed very close to $4,800. There is more than one attached to the ceiling

The nervousness that reigns among investors in the foreign exchange market in the country and the global expectation of an economic recession in the United States, which already seems imminent, continues to take its toll on the Colombian peso, against the dollar.

This Tuesday -October 18- the US currency broke its historical highs again and was very close to 4,800 pesos, a situation that already sets off alarms among experts.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchangethis currency closed the day with a last price of 4,762 pesos and 10 cents, a figure with which it exceeds by 64.1 the figure reported at the end of last Friday’s operations, when it was at 4,698 pesos after a day in which it also it skyrocketed and reached above 4,700 pesos, thanks to the increased appetite for this safe-haven asset.

Likewise, throughout the day it moved with an average price of 4,747 pesos and 54 cents, which although it is lower than the closing price, it does exceed the Representative Market Rate set for this day at 4,636.83 by the Financial Superintendence .

For now the Colombian peso faces internal pressures that are weakening it against the dollar, which continues to rise around the world and threatens to subdue major currencies such as the euro.

For experts such as Juan Eduardo Nates, senior associate at Credicorp Capital, these movements are a sign of the fear that continues to reign in international markets, after the inflation data that was recently released in the United States, which, despite the fact that many expected that they begin to descend, for September they showed growth that immediately set off alarms.

“We come from a week of extremely high volatility in which the Colombian peso made new highs of 4,707 pesos, which is already well above what was reached in July. Recall that last week it was seen that after what was achieved, the next technical stop points to $ 4,764. In general, in the currencies we are seeing a general rise, after the inflation data, which suggests new increases in interest rates, although the market is already making an effort to calm down, “said Nates.

In the midst of all this, the most striking point is the maximum price reached during this Tuesday, which was 4,794 pesos, leaving just 6 of the barrier of 4,800 pesos. The minimum of this day is just 4,665 pesos and 20 cents, the same that was reported with the collapse of its first operations, making it clear that, without a doubt, it was a day of constant increases.

“In reality, it is the Colombian peso that has had some volatility peaks, due, among other things, to internal political noise. Let us remember that Brazil, Peru, and Chile have also had movements that have generated uncertainty, but have returned to calm, while In Colombia, the lack of communication has been one of the factors that has played against stability, mainly with some messages that are broadcast from social networks,” added Nates.

Until last week, the highest point achieved by the dollar in Colombia had been 4,670 pesos and it took place on July 13, amid fears of an economic crisis in the United States. Although it was very close to this reference on several occasions, it was only able to break the ceiling last week and again this Tuesday, thanks to the panorama of uncertainty among experts and investors in the country.

The inflation that does not yield in Colombia, and in general in a large part of the world, the crisis in Ukraine, the recent increases in oil prices and the fear of a recession in the United States, which according to some experts is already very close to be imminent, are the main factors (internal and external) that are influencing the volatility and escalation that the dollar has presented in recent days.