THIS TUESDAY MARCH 8 STARTING AT 3:30 PM INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY SPECIAL BY NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal brings the best programming to commemorate all women in their day. This Tuesday, March 8 starting at 3:30 PM, don’t miss the specials that E! Entertainment, Telemundo Internacional and Studio Universal have prepared for this day dedicated to women.

As of 3:30 PM, E! Entertainment will exclusively broadcast the documentary ‘Voces’, which through the testimonies of the most powerful women in Latin America, seeks to exalt the female voice by questioning the canons of beauty and current stereotypes that many women live. Sandra Echeverría, Cecilia Roth, Margarita “the Goddess of Cumbia”, Michelle Rodríguez, (40 and 20, I fall of laughter), Andrea Echeverri (Aterciopelados), Bárbara Torres and many more women give life and voice to this emotional documentary.

If you want to find out all the curiosities of your favorite celebrities, do not miss the special programs of E! Entertainment “Things You Don’t Know” by Tiffany Haddish, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez, at 4:20 PM.

Get an in-depth look at the stories of two women who have become television and Hollywood icons and have left their mark on generations: E! Entertainment presents E! True Hollywood Story LATAM: Kate Del Castillo, who will tell in the front row her experiences throughout her long television and film career, at 6:25 PM.

We already know his life behind the scenes thanks to his reality show, but do we really know everything? Don’t miss the second special of E! True Hollywood Story: Kim Kardashian West at 7:15 PM and discover in the voice of the iconic businesswoman and influencer the aspects of her life in front of the spotlights that have marked her the most.

In case you missed it, Telemundo Internacional will also exclusively broadcast the documentary Voces at 6:30 PM. We invite you to discover what these great women think about one of the issues that most affects the female gender today.

Enjoy the movies that Studio Universal prepared for you on your day. We invite you to dance and sing with two films full of music and laughter, starting with a trip to Greece in the company of Meryl Streep, who stars in the musical Mamma Mia! at 12:00 PM, followed by Mamma Mia! Let’s Go Again at 2:05 PM. And starting at 4:10 PM, pull out the mic and sing along

with Anna Kendrick on Pitch Perfect 2: More Perfect Notes and Pitch Perfect 3: The Last Note at 6:15 PM.

