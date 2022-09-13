This Tuesday will be the peak period of the intensity of the swell that affects the north coast

The storm surge that currently affects all the beaches exposed to the Atlantic Ocean, as a result of the energy produced by Hurricane Earl, will have its maximum intensity peak this Tuesday, so it should gradually improve by tonight.

However, as this happens, all maritime conditions on the north coast of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the Virgin Islands will continue to deteriorate, which is why the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan maintains four different active alerts for this event.

The agency maintains the following in effect:

– A high risk of rip currents through at least Thursday night.

– A strong hangover warning until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday

– A coastal flood warning until 6:00 p.m. this Tuesday

– A warning for small boat operators until 8:00 am next Thursday.

“Currently, the swell continues up to 10 feet, although it is occasionally higher. The breaking waves are 10 to 15 feet and we have winds up to 10 knots with higher gusts. Tomorrow they should go down quite a bit (the waves), but mostly today the maritime conditions from the northwest to the northeast, Vieques, Culebra and the Virgin Islands will be affected,” said the meteorologist. Rosalina Vazquezin an interview with The new day.

“The conditions are not suitable for swimmers. We urge people to stay away from the coast”, he added.

The period between breaking waves is fluctuating by about 15 seconds, which means there is enough energy between the waves, which could cause coastal flooding and erosion.

In one of its bulletins, the meteorological agency pointed out that this is not the time for anyone to enter the beaches to challenge the sea conditions.

“There are dangerous conditions for swimming. Ocean currents could drag even the best swimmers into deep water.”noted the SNM.

Due to these conditions, the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) reported that it closed some spas, as a preventive measure and until the dangerous ones due to the storm surge are reduced.

The spas that will remain closed are: Cerro Gordo, in Vega Alta; Manuel “Nolo” Morales, in Dorado; La Monserrate, in Luquillo; Seven Seas, in Fajardo; and Sun Bay, on Vieques.

Typical rain pattern for this Tuesday

Regarding the weather for today, the meteorologist pointed out that a more typical pattern of this season is projected with downpours in the east in the morning and then in the afternoon in the west, due to the combination of local effects with daytime heat and humidity.

“What we expect are occasional downpours in the morning in the eastern zone and in the afternoon they will be concentrated in the northwest. Since it has been raining in that area for the past few days, urban flooding is not ruled out.”Vazquez explained.

In its outlook for hazardous weather conditions, the SNM stated that the northwest of the island is at low to moderate risk of experiencing excess rainfall leading to flooding.

Vázquez indicated that between one to two inches of rain could accumulate over those areas.

As for temperatures, highs are expected to fluctuate between the high 80s to low 90 degrees Fahrenheit in urban and coastal areas, while in the mountains they will hover in the low 80s Fahrenheit.

Heat indices, on the other hand, will be fluctuating between 102 to 107 degrees Fahrenheit in the lower elevations of northern and eastern Puerto Rico.