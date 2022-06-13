This unforgettable scene from Pretty Woman was improvised by Richard Gere and Julia Roberts

Today we will reveal a secret of one of the most romantic and memorable scenes in the history of cinema. This is one of the moments ofbeautiful woman” more applauded by the public.

Legendary director Garry Marshall confessed, during an interview, that the iconic scene of “Pretty Woman“, where Richard Gere open a jewelry box in front of Julia Roberts and suddenly closes it, provoking one of the most awkward but endearing laughs ever filmed, it was originally staged as a practical joke intended to appear at the end of the film, as part of the funniest mistakes.

Many critics agree that this was the moment the world fell in love with Julia Roberts.

One of the most beloved scenes from “Pretty Woman”

Marshall explained why he and Richard Gere they wanted to play a prank on the young actress. According to Marshall, Julia Roberts23, would sometimes arrive a little sleepy after a night out.

“I told him, ‘Richard, you have to wake her up a bit, so when I reached for the box, close it.’ It was a soft box. I would never hurt her.” commented the manager.

According to Marshall, it was not until the very last moment of editing that they decided to use the scene. “We put it… and it became the trademark of the film”commented.

“beautiful woman” launched Roberts’ stellar career, and the 1990 romantic comedy grossed millions of dollars, becoming a smash hit.

A curious fact is that, according to comments on the internet, the ruby ​​and diamond necklace that Julia Roberts wears in the scene and Richard Gere tells her that it is worth a quarter of a million dollars, was genuine and that was really its value.

While the scene was being shot, an armed security guard, hired by the jewelry store that provided the necklace for the film, was constantly behind the director and watching his every move.

Julia Roberts’ laughter in this scene is contagious.

Not all the scenes of “Pretty Woman” came to light

When Garry Marshall and his editors, Raja Gosnell and Priscilla Nedd, were editing “Pretty Woman”, some of the most incredible scenes ended up being scrapped and never made it to light.

These include a romantic horseback ride with a sunset in the background. Vivian squeezing ketchup packets on a ridiculously expensive steak, and Edward almost getting into a fight with some gangsters trying to take Vivian’s drug money.

Did you know this story behind the iconic scene of “beautiful woman”?