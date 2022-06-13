Entertainment

This unforgettable scene from Pretty Woman was improvised by Richard Gere and Julia Roberts

Today we will reveal a secret of one of the most romantic and memorable scenes in the history of cinema. This is one of the moments ofbeautiful woman” more applauded by the public.

Legendary director Garry Marshall confessed, during an interview, that the iconic scene of “Pretty Woman“, where Richard Gere open a jewelry box in front of Julia Roberts and suddenly closes it, provoking one of the most awkward but endearing laughs ever filmed, it was originally staged as a practical joke intended to appear at the end of the film, as part of the funniest mistakes.

