this unknown and powerful realme only costs 190 euros

The realme Q3s drops in price and has very top hardware.

If you are looking for a good mobile, complete inside, powerful and with very good autonomy, this little known realme Q3s has a great price of 190 euros using the coupon 003MARCH. The mid-range in Android is more full of terminals than ever. And it is normal, the bulk of mobile sales are concentrated in smartphones between 150 and 300 euros, and this realme is a pass that has gone unnoticed for many.

We talk about a 5G terminal, with great autonomy, very good screen and power to spare for all the tasks and games you want to use every day. The offer is for the Chinese version of this device that arrives with the overall ROM with Spanish language (and others). One of its attractions is its processor, a Snapdragon 778 5Gused by others such as Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Motorola Edge 20 or Oppo Reno7, among others.

Get the realme Q3s for only 190 euros

One of the least known mid-range Android terminals can be yours for only 190 euros, at a low-end price. And it is a great mobile, since it has a powerful processor accompanied by 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage internal, fingerprint reader on the side and a only 8.5mm thick. Your battery is 5,000 mAh with fast charge at 30 Wbecoming part of the realme smartphones with better autonomy.

For this low price we are surprised how good its screen is. We have a 6.6-inch IPS panelwith resolution FullHD+ (2,412 x 1,080 px) and a rate of 144hz refresh, data generally reserved for mobile phones intended for gaming. Its notch with a hole that hides its 16 MP front camera.

In the back we have a triple main camera Simple, but with great results. We have a 48 MP main sensor accompanied by a 2 MP portrait mode and a 2 MP macro lens. we can record 4K videos and slow motion at 240 fps.

In the connectivity section we have some features that are more mid-premium and high range: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual SIM, 5G, and 3.5 mm Jack connector for headphones. The downside is that it doesn’t come with Google outbound services, but we can easily implement them.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!