We have always seen them in motion. We have always seen them talking. They have fascinated us and have marked the hearts of many generations. And now this new exhibition finally arrives in Italy to see at least once in a lifetime even for children, which will leave us truly speechless.

“Disney, the art of telling timeless stories”

The sensational Walt Disney exhibition arrives at the Mudec-Museo delle Culture in Milan. A unique event of its kind, because it will be possible to see live everything that lies behind the making of the most famous cartoons in the world. A timeless story that still continues to thrill many young people today. In fact, it is impossible to forget works such as “Pinocchio” from 1940 or “Snow White” from 1937. Animations that after many years still manage to involve generations. But if on the one hand Disney is still current and successful with cartoons from about 80 years ago, on the other it does not renounce to affirm its genius in producing new stories, such as “Frozen” or the new fairy tale “Cruella” with Emma Stone.

Walt Disney Company grows and expands

However, Disney is not just cartoons, in fact the American production house has created a real empire. He has created theme amusement parks, built shops, in December 2009 he bought Marvel Entertainment and before that he had bought Pixar, and then today he has his Disney + paid streaming channel where it is possible to fully experience the Walt Disney experience.

This unprecedented exhibition arrives in Italy to see at least once in a lifetime, even for children

Pioneer of animation, Disney decides to tell about itself. He decides to tell and show everything that is hidden behind the making of a cartoon. And so officially opens the doors of the Disney castle. In the exhibition at the Mudec in Milan, staged from 2 September 2021 to 13 February 2022, it will be possible to see the hand-made drawings of the artists who bring the viewer back to the world of cardboard: between Greek mythology, folklore, medieval legends and fairy tales that are today part of our culture.

In the exhibition it is also possible to see the sketches of some characters. Which were once drawn by hand, today made digitally. And then put them all close together in sequence until you have a complete scene from the cartoon. And finally, the visitor will not only be a passive spectator of the exhibition, but will be able to take part in it with the possibility of identifying with the work of an animation artist.

