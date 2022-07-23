this unsuspected phobia of the singer, the hilarious twittos

Internet users are always delighted to learn more about their favorite stars. Besides, one of Drake’s phobias was revealed thanks to this video.

In the middle of the rap, Drake is a shoe size. Long affiliated with Lil Wayne, he has been on the rise for many years. Today, most people have heard at least one of his songs. Whether with Hotline Bling, God’s Plan, one dance Where Nice for What, the artist has been very successful. Drake is even at the head of his own label: October’s Very Own (OVO). The rapper is known to have had many conflicts with other singers, such as Kanye West, Chris Brown or Pusha T. He did not fail to have many romances. His conquests are varied: strippers, actresses of pornographic films, celebrities, the artist is successful with women! Adored and hated, it divides the crowds.

However, he is ridiculed on Twitter by Internet users, and for a completely different reason. No question of women, conflicts or music. No, it’s a video of the rapper in a restaurant in Saint Tropez that stirs the web. We see Drake being attacked by bees, and his entourage trying to defend him. The artist seems almost paralyzed by the insect. He tries to dodge, his arms tight against him. Around him, one of his companions tries to chase the beast away with a towel. On the other side, another of his friends tries to grab him with his bare hands. We can say that this creates the animation, especially since a fan did not fail to film the whole thing to post it on Twitter.

Drake trying to dodge bees at the dinner table in St Tropez pic.twitter.com/fh27ZSXoQ5 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) July 20, 2022

Does Drake have a phobia of insects?

In the comments, Internet users did not fail to make fun of the artist. In particular, we can read: “Brother, get up! » or “The way it made me scream!” » Others ridicule Drake’s friends. Someone writes: “Catching a bee with your bare hands is crazy. Like, what are you gonna do when you catch her? » Another person declares to have been present. We read : “To have seen it live live, it was hilarious. » Further, a tweeter writes: ” It is pathetic. » We can say that the reactions are varied, even if most are very mocking. Fortunately, some Internet users sympathize. In particular, we can read: “Bees are the worst, guys. » or “If we still needed an excuse not to leave our house. »