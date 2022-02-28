This USB microphone for PC and PS4 is a hit on Amazon with over 11,000 reviews

telecommuting, the gaming and the rise of new forms of communication (through podcastplatforms of streamingsuch as YouTube, Twitch or Discord, etc.) have caused the microphone for pc It has become one of the essential tools when carrying out any activity. And if you are looking for a model that combines design and quality features, at Showroom we have looked at this USB microphoneavailable in amazonwhere it triumphs thanks to the 11,000 reviews of the clients of the popular platform on-line. Another advantage is that it is on sale: 22% discount, save 12 euros.

Its about microphone tone TC30, with an average mark of 4.5 out of 5 on this website, which has technology Plug&Play (plug, connect and play), so it is very easy to synchronize with any device, it is easy to install and it has a cardioid pickup pattern and an anti-vibration system that minimizes external noise that can be caused by other peripherals. In addition, it is compatible with various operating systems and with the PlayStation 4 video game console.

TC30 Tone Microphone

Ideal for gaming (and turn a game into an adventure more than real), podcastingZoom meetings (a clearer voice can improve the effectiveness of communication), streamingSkype, voiceovers, and a long etcetera, the main point in favor of this microphone is that does not need drivers neither software additional or external devices to function. Thus, the TC30 tone just use one standard USB 2.0 data connectionvery easy to sync with a computer or game console. “Sets up very quickly […] I have it on an iMac and it works very well,” says Ana, an Amazon customer.

This microphone is designed with a cardioid-type pickup pattern and an excellent off-axis suppression. This allows you to capture sound in a more natural waywhile remove background noise unwanted, which can sometimes be very annoying. “With this microphone you can’t hear background noise and, therefore, the recorded voice is heard clearly,” celebrates another user of this platform. on-line. “I was having audio quality issues in my video conferences. Now, perfect: the interlocutors appreciate it, a natural voice comes out (not canned)”, details a buyer on the same website.

USB microphone for PC

easy to install, the microphone does not need assemblies; simply attach the pop filter to the tripod and then plug it into a device. Also, the mic is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux and with the PS4 console. For higher comfort, both microphone and shock mount can be unscrewed and attached to an extension arm with ⅝” thread (an adapter is needed if the extension arm has a ⅜” thread). “The support system is very good, you can pick up the microphone and leave it stored in a drawer without it bothering you much”, explains Javier, who has already tried it.

The Toner TC30 also includes an improved shock mount to effectively reduce noise from various peripherals. In this way, neither the keyboard, the mouse, the fan or certain contacts with the microphone will be a problem. “I have the microphone 30 cm from my mouth, below my screen. My voice can be heard perfectly and it does not echo the noise that my screen emits”, writes another customer, who has given the product the highest score.

